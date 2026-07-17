Google renames NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook, expands AI research features

Google is rebranding its AI-powered research assistant NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook, bringing the popular tool under its expanding Gemini portfolio. The move aligns NotebookLM with Google’s broader AI ecosystem, which already includes the Gemini app and Gemini Live.
Introduced as Project Tailwind at Google I/O 2023 before launching publicly as NotebookLM, the tool has grown significantly over the past three years. According to Google, it is now used by more than 30 million people worldwide.
The rebranding is largely cosmetic, with NotebookLM receiving a new name and logo. Google says existing notebooks, saved content and features will remain unchanged, so users will not need to migrate or recreate projects.
Already powered by Gemini AI, NotebookLM is directly accessible through the Gemini app. By renaming it Gemini Notebook, Google is consolidating its AI offerings under a single brand, positioning Gemini as its all-in-one AI platform.
Alongside the name change, Google is expanding access to one of Gemini Notebook’s most advanced capabilities: cloud-based computing. This allows notebooks to access a secure cloud computer where the AI can write and execute code, analyse datasets, perform complex calculations and handle demanding research tasks without relying on a user’s local device.
The capability was previously limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers and eligible Google Workspace business customers. Over the coming weeks, Google says it will also roll out cloud computing support to Google AI Pro subscribers using the web version of Gemini Notebook.
The cloud-based environment is designed to support advanced workflows, particularly in data analysis, coding and in-depth research.
Google is also continuing to integrate Gemini Notebook more deeply into its AI services. Following its availability in the Gemini app, the company plans to bring the tool directly into AI Mode in Google Search, enabling notebook-based research while searching the web.
The move reflects Google’s strategy of unifying its AI products under the Gemini brand as competition intensifies in the generative AI space. While the name is changing, Google says the underlying experience remains the same, ensuring users can continue using the research assistant without disruption.