Google renames NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook, expands AI research features

Google is rebranding its AI-powered research assistant NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook, bringing the popular tool under its expanding Gemini portfolio. The move aligns NotebookLM with Google’s broader AI ecosystem, which already includes the Gemini app and Gemini Live.

Introduced as Project Tailwind at Google I/O 2023 before launching publicly as NotebookLM, the tool has grown significantly over the past three years. According to Google, it is now used by more than 30 million people worldwide.

The rebranding is largely cosmetic, with NotebookLM receiving a new name and logo. Google says existing notebooks, saved content and features will remain unchanged, so users will not need to migrate or recreate projects.