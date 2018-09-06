Google releases September 2018 security patch for Android; fixes over 59 issues

The update is available as an OTA package for all eligible devices. The update is available as an OTA package for all eligible devices.

Google has released the September 2018 security patch for its Android operating system. It brings fixes for over 59 issues at two different patch levels addressing vulnerabilities ranging from high to critical. The update is available as an OTA (over-the-air) package for eligible devices and has a file size of 81.4MB.

List of devices getting the update includes Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. Additionally, Essential Products has also rolled out the security patch update for its Essential Phone PH-1. The security patch will be rolling out in phases to all these devices.

To check if your device has received the update or not, you can go into your device’s settings panel, then head to the system tab. In there you need to press system updates and then click check for updates. If the update shows up you can simply click download and install the update.

Also Read: All Android smartphones running below Android 9 Pie vulnerable to tracking by apps: Report

However, if you can’t wait to get the update, you can download the OTA files from the Google developers official website and then sideload the files onto the system. This method won’t work for users of the Essential Phone, as the OTA files for the device aren’t available online as of now.

Also Read: Google Android 9 Pie update: From OnePlus to Nokia phones, here is a schedule

The most severe flaw that the Android’s September security patch fixes is a security issue related to the media framework of the operating system. The flaw could let a remote attacker execute arbitrary code using a specially crafted file to compromise the device and get all of the data. Additionally, the fix for this problem also fixes an issue within the Android runtime framework and library. In a blog post accompanying the update, Google said that there have been no reports of customer exploitation through the reported issues fixed by the update.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd