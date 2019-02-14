Google rejection rate of malicious apps from Play Store increased by 55%

Google has announced that it rejected the rejection rate of malicious apps entering the Play Store increased by more than 55 per cent in 2018. The app suspension was increased by more than 66 per cent, the company said in an Android Developers blog post.

Thanks to tightened policies and Google Play Protect system, which was introduced in 2017, more than 50 billion apps on users’ device are scanned each day for harmful behaviour. The Play Protect scans apps for malware before and after users install them on their device.

“In 2018, we introduced a series of new policies to protect users from new abuse trends, detected and removed malicious developers faster, and stopped more malicious apps from entering the Google Play Store than ever before,” the post reads.

In an effort to protect user privacy, Google has said it will introduce more policies for device permissions and user data this year. Google has started removing apps that violate Google’s policy of 2018 that restricts the use of SMS and Call Log permissions to a limited number of cases.

To prevent developers from gaining installs on malicious apps on the Play Store, Google is working to block such apps from being published in the first place. The company is said to enhance its clustering and account matching technologies to achieve this.

Google will continue to use machine learning models to spot and weed out Potentially Harmful Applications (PHAs) from the Play Store. Google said in a different blog post that it removed more than 7,00,000 apps that violated the Google Play policies and 1,00,000 bad developers from the Play Store in 2017.