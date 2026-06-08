Google quietly installs 4GB AI model through Chrome; here’s how to remove it

Google Chrome may have automatically downloaded Gemini Nano, a 4GB on-device AI model, onto eligible computers as part of its expanding artificial intelligence features.. (Image Source: Google)

Google Chrome users may have an unexpected 4GB file sitting on their computers as part of the company’s rollout of on-device artificial intelligence features.

The file, known as Gemini Nano, is a compact AI model that runs directly on users’ devices rather than relying entirely on cloud servers. According to privacy researchers, Chrome has been quietly downloading the model onto eligible computers without displaying a clear notification or consent prompt.

Gemini Nano powers a growing range of AI-powered capabilities, including text assistance, content summarisation, scam detection, and other features designed to work locally on a device. Google says processing tasks on-device can improve speed, reduce reliance on internet connectivity, and enhance privacy for certain functions.