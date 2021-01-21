Google questionnaires target data-use, collection, EU says

The European Union confirmed sending out questionnaires to industry players as part of its probe into Google’s data-collection and advertising practices.

The move comes “in the context of the commission investigation of the way in which Google collects and uses data,” according to an emailed statement from the European Commission, the EU’s antitrust arm. “This investigation covers all services of Google, including digital advertising and the ad tech chain.”



Competition agencies across the world have stepped up scrutiny of how big tech companies gather and use information from people and businesses using their services. The EU has been examining Google’s data practices since 2019 and is also probing how Amazon.com Inc uses rivals’ sales data. Google’s potential use of data from acquiring health tracker Fitbit was examined by the EU before it cleared the takeover with conditions last month.

Google said on Tuesday it has been engaging with the commission and others on its advertising changes and would continue to do so. It said “ad tech helps websites and apps make money and funds high-quality content” and “also helps our advertising partners –most of whom are small businesses — reach customers and grow their businesses.”