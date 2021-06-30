Google promises to offer 5 years of support, updates for Nest devices

Google is promising to offer bug fixes and patches for at least five years after the launch of every Nest device. 9To5Mac noted that the company’s current Nest Cam Indoor, which was launched back in 2015, is still being maintained.

“We issue critical bug fixes and patches for at least five years after launch. We work hard to respond to the ever-changing technology and security landscape by building many lines of defense, including providing automatic software security updates that address critical issues known to Google Nest,” Google said in a blog post.

The search has also confirmed that it will validate its Google Nest devices using an independent security standard. The company says all the Google Nest connected smart home devices which were introduced in 2019 or later are now validated using third-party, industry-recognized security standards, like those developed by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt).

“We invest in security research to keep raising our standards. Google Nest participates in the Google vulnerability reward program. This provides monetary rewards for security researchers outside of Google who test our products and tell the Nest Security team about any vulnerabilities they find. This helps the Nest Security team learn about and get ahead of vulnerabilities, keeping Nest devices in your home more secure for the long run,” Google said.

“We help protect your account security as the first step in safety. Your Google Account is your way into your Nest devices, and we take account security seriously. That’s why we help keep your Google Account secure with tools and automatic protections like suspicious activity detection, Security Checkup and two-step verification,” the company added.

The search giant says it uses verified boot to protect your devices. All our devices introduced in 2019 and after, use verified boot to check if your Nest device is running the right software every time it restarts. This helps make sure that no one has access to your account or control of your devices without your permission.

