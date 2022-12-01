Here are the winners of Google Play’s Best of 2022 awards

Continuing the yearly tradition of picking the very best from the Play Store, Google has announced the best apps and games of 2022 in India. Just like last year, this year’s list includes categories like Users’ Choice, Best Apps, and Best Games. While Users’ Choice is picked by the users themselves with votes, the Best list is curated by the editors at Google Play.

At the top of the Users’ Choice App of 2022 is the Shopsy shopping app by Flipkart – an e-commerce app that charges 0% commission from sellers. It enables anyone on social media to resell products featured on the online marketplace and earn a commission. A diverse range of products can be listed on the platform including fashion, beauty, mobile, footwear, and accessories.

Next up is the Users’ Choice Game of 2022 – Angry Birds Journey. The game revives the classic slingshot formula and is an “ideal balance between strategy and stress relief.”

Moving on to the Best list – the best app in India has been selected as Questt: Navigator for Learning by editors. The app uses AI to identify academic needs, provide personalized learning paths, and gamify the learning experience for students.

“We are thrilled to win the Best app of the year by Google Play. The platform has played a major role in helping us reach learners across the country, consistently enabling us with valuable insights and analytics to offer the best experience to our users,” said Akhil Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Questt.

Then there’s Apex Legends Mobile, which has been selected as the Best Game this year. The game is the mobile version of the super-popular battle royale title that was previously limited to consoles and PCs.