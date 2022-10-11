Google Play Points rewards programme comes to India: Check details

Google has announced that its global rewards programme will now be available in India. Called Google Play Points, the programme will reward users with points for making in-app purchases using Play Store billing. These purchases can be apps, games, movies and even eBooks.

The rewards programme will also have four levels – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum – that will provide members with different perks and prizes depending on the Tier they are in, which again will be determined by how many points they have collected. Note that Play Points will only be applicable to in-app purchases made via the Google Play Store.

Collected Play Points can then be redeemed for Google Play Credit and users can choose which apps to spend them on. “We have also partnered with developers of popular apps and games across the world to help users redeem their points for special in-app items,” Google said in a blog post.

In India, the Play Points rewards programme will partner with games from global studios like Miniclip’s 8 Ball Pool as well as those by local studios like Gametion’s Ludo King. Other popular apps like Truecaller and Wysa will also be a part of this.

How to join the Google Play Points rewards programme

The Play Points programme is set to come to Android users in India in the following week. The rewards programme can be joined for free by opening the Google Play Store app on any Android phone and navigating to your Profile by clicking on your profile icon on the top-right and choosing Play Points. Users will also earn five times the Play Points on their first week.