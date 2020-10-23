Google Play Music stops working: How to transfer your playlist to YouTube Music

Google Play Music is no longer working on some Android phones (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

Google Play Music, one app Android users have been using for a better part of the decade has started shutting down for some users around the globe. If you are an Android user, you must have noticed a prompt when you open the Google Play Music which advises you to migrate your music playlists to YouTube music. As per reports, some people have not been able to access their content through the app or its web portals. On many phones, it is showing that “Google Play Music is no longer available’.

It is not like Google Play Music surprised its users with the removal. This is something they had announced a few months ago this year and was bound to happen with the music streaming’s retirement drawing near.

YouTube Music has been a hit so far as you can listen to songs, even recordings, or cover versions that are available on YouTube. The music streaming service was launched in March 2019 and has recorded over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Transferring the music library is easy from Google Play Music to YouTube Music including the recommendation history. I did it with my father’s old Nokia 6 as the old music app stopped working on the device. However, the app is still working on OnePlus 5.

Earlier Google also confirmed that the users in New Zealand and South Africa will lose access as early in September. It is still time for users to save their music library even though you have to move to YouTube Music reluctantly. Otherwise, they won’t be able to access it once the Google Play Music app is retired.

“We want to ensure everyone has time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so we’ll provide plenty of notice ahead of users no longer having access to Google Play Music later this year,” YouTube mentioned in a blogpost earlier this year.

How to transfer your playlist to YouTube Music

# Download the YouTube Music app

# You will see a transfer button in the app which will initiate the transfer of your Play Music history, playlists, uploads along with purchased content

# You’ll get an email and notification once the transfer is completed.

# YouTube Music’s home screen will also start showing updated recommendations based on your likes/dislikes and playlists.

