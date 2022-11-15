scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Google Play adds UPI Autopay support for subscription-based payments in India

UPI Autopay will let users pay automatically every time a subscription needs to be renewed, directly via the Google Play Store.

UPI Autopay will use UPI payments to automatically deduct the amount from your connected bank account every time the subscription needs to be renewed. (File)

Google Play has just announced its own UPI-based automatic payment option for users in India who pay for in-app subscriptions. The new Google Play UPI Autopay payment option will help users make recurring payments with ease using any UPI application that supports the feature. This should ensure some relief for users given recurring payments have been failing since RBI introduced its new norms where companies are no longer allowed to store card information without prior user consent.

The new option on Google Play will support apps such as Google Pay, Paytm and Amazon and others. UPI Autopay was introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI, and is designed to help users make recurring payments easily with a UPI-based app of their choice.

Also Read |FIFA World Cup 2022: How to add football channels to your Tata Play

The addition will be handy for those who use a subscription on apps such as Google One, Adobe, Microsoft Office,etc as users now no longer need to worry about making the repeated payments on time and risk deactivation of premium benefits in case they forget to do the same.

UPI Autopay will use UPI payments to automatically deduct the amount from your connected bank account every time the subscription needs to be renewed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...
Google Play UPI Autopay Here’s how the new feature will look like in action. (Image Source: Google)

With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play,” Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation said.

To use the feature, users can select a subscription plan for any app on the Play Store and during the purchase payment options, users can simply tap on the payment method in the cart and select “Pay with UPI” and then approve the purchase in their supported UPI app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 01:55:36 pm
Next Story

Prakash Raj opens up on losing work because of his political views: ‘Some people don’t work with me because…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement