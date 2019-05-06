Google planning to test product, shopping links on YouTube: Report

Google is testing a new shopping experience where it plans to display links to products under YouTube videos, according to a report in The Information. The report comes even as Google’s advertising growth fell, according to the quarterly earnings results that the company reported last month.

The Information says that Google is testing the feature on YouTube where it will show product prices and recommendations under videos playing on the site. The idea would be that users will find it easy to buy these products straight from Google by clicking on these product recommendations.

The report further states that the company wants to rebrand the existing Google Express marketplace as Google Shopping. With its shopping business, Google will focus on text, image search and YouTube video, according to the report.

The context for this renewed focus on shopping business comes as Google faces more pressure on advertising business, while Amazon continues to dominate the shopping search and buying business in the US. Amazon is also making gains in the online advertising business.

The report highlights exactly how the feature will work on YouTube. In one case, Nike videos on YouTube had options where a user could scroll through product recommendations from the brand, says The Information.

Options like sneakers, running top were shown to the reporter, and clicking on the page would take them to the Google Express page from where they can purchase the website from the Google cart. So the user would not even have to go to the Nike website to purchase the product. Another brand of which Google has created such product recommendations are from the cosmetics brand Ulta Beauty.

In India, Google had announced a product called ‘Google Shopping’ which acts as an aggregation website. Users can go to this Google Shopping tab and browse for a series of products from across a range of seller. However, purchases have to be made at the seller’s website. The site would simply list deals from players like Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, etc.