Google Pixel smartwatch: Everything we know so far

Google is reportedly working on its own lineup of Pixel smartwatches. The company acquired Fitbit for $2.1 billion USD, earlier this year, and is expected to launch in 2022.

Google Pixel Watch: Everything we know

According to a report by Insider, the Pixel watch codenamed: ‘Rohan’ is currently in development by a group separate from the Fitfit team.

Renders suggest, the watch will sport a round structure with no physical bezels and has basic fitness tracking functionalities such as step counting and a 24/7 heart rate monitor. The device is expected to feature heavy integration with Fitbit in new software that Google calls “Nightlight,” and will run on the Wear OS.

Same as the Apple Watch series, Google will include 20 different proprietary wrist bands, indicating that the company could release a large number of accessories for it. The straps feature ridges on the inside with a locking mechanism that fits in them.

The Pixel watch also requires overnight charging, with one of the test units reportedly facing a slow charging issue. The device is currently in its final stages of development, with internal members testing the beta software for bugs.

Google Pixel Watch: Price and availability

A report by The Verge suggests that the Pixel watch could be more expensive than Fitbit’s lineup of products, making it well above the $299 USD (about Rs 22,500) mark. The smartwatch was originally supposed to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 6, albeit the launch got reportedly delayed. The Pixel watch is currently eyeing a release sometime in 2022.

Google Pixel Watch variants

A leak in 2018 by Evan Blass stated that the Pixel-branded watch will come in three variants – ‘Ling,’ ‘Triton,’ and ‘Sardine,’ based on the German translation for sea creatures – ling, conch, and sardine. The watch was supposed to be showcased alongside the Pixel 3 series and feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, though it never materialised.

New reports, however, from tech YouTuber Front Page Tech indicate that the watches will have a metal casing (rim) around its face and a dial. There is no official word from Google on the same.