Spatial audio support now rolling out for the Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google has announced that the Pixel Buds Pro will be receiving spatial audio support. The feature started rolling out Tuesday and will become available on all Pixel Buds Pro over the next week.

Where traditional stereo channels only allow left/right differentiation, spatial audio takes audio to the next level by presenting the soundstage with a 3D effect for a more immersive experience.

Google promises theatre-like sound for movies and TV shows with “added depth” on its spatial audio tech. The update also enables head tracking where sounds move along with you and “repositions with the orientation of your head.”

Do note that spatial audio will not work universally and will require supporting apps with content at 5.1+ surround sound to kick in. Some of the officially supported apps include Netflix, YouTube, and HBO Max. It also appears that the feature is currently limited to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro currently and it’s unclear when other devices will be getting it.

To set up spatial audio on your Pixel Buds Pro, just update them to the latest firmware version 4.30. If you own a Google Pixel device, open the Bluetooth menu, then tap the Settings icon by your Pixel Buds name.