Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch event tomorrow: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7 series alongside the Pixel Watch during the October 6 Made by Google event. Here's how you can watch the livestream.

Made By Google EventGoogle is all set to launch the Pixel 7 series powered by the Tensor G2 chipset. (Image Source: Google)

Earlier this year, Google gave us a glimpse of what the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro would look like during the keynote at Google I/O 2022. Now, the tech giant is all set to officially unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch alongside some other products during the Made by Google event on October 6.

The Made by Google event will take place in Williamsburg in New York. While the number of people invited to the in-person event is limited to select members of the press, the event will be live streamed on the Google website and the company’s YouTube channel. If you are interested in watching the Made by Google event, here’s how you can do so.

Made by Google event: Timing

Google has announced that the event will commence on October 6 at 10.00 am EST (Eastern Time Zone). For those living in India, the event will start at 7.30 pm. The Made by Google is typically an hour long, so expect the event to go on till 8.30 pm or 9.00 pm. Just like Apple, Google likes to keep things short and to the point, so don’t be surprised if Google wraps it up in under an hour.

Made by Google event live stream

You can watch the event by simply heading over to the Google Store website.  Google has also set up a live stream on the Made by Google YouTube channel. We have embedded the link below. Alternatively, you can also follow the Twitter account @madebygoogle for real-time updates.

Made by Google event: What to expect

From new Pixel phones to wearables and Nest products, we expect this year’s Made by Google event to be action-packed. While the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 processor and the Pixel Watch are expected to steal the spotlight, we might also learn more about the much rumoured foldable Pixel phone and the upcoming Pixel tablet. Google has also announced that it will be launching a bunch of Nest products which might include a Nest Wi-Fi router with Wi-Fi 6E support.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 04:30:22 pm
