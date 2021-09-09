Google Pixel 6 teaser is out, hints at October launch date

Google is soon expected to launch its latest Pixel 6 series. Ahead of the official unveiling, the search giant has posted a teaser for its upcoming phones on Instagram, which indicates that the launch will take place in October.

The image shows the Pixel 6 smartphone with different colour backgrounds, showcasing Android 12’s Material You, which basically takes colours from your wallpaper and applies them all over the user interface. So, the colours from the applied theme are visible in the notification shade, the lock screen widgets, and more.

While Google hasn’t yet confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 6 series, some of the clock widgets in the teaser suggest that the launch will take place on October 19, as per a report by 9to5Google. So far, the company has only stated that the phones will arrive “later this fall.” The rumour mill suggests that the new Pixel phones will be available for purchase starting October 28.

Besides, Google has already revealed its new Pixel 6 series will draw power from an in-house processor, which we now know will be called the Tensor processor. The search giant has confirmed some other features as well. This includes an all-new design, with a horizontal camera bar at the back instead of a square or circular module.

The bar itself looks reminiscent of the camera bar on the Nexus 6P smartphone. The Pixel 6 will pack a standard 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro is said to arrive with a triple camera setup on the back. This could include a main wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom. The Pixel 6 is expected to feature the same main and ultra-wide-angle sensor but it might drop the third zoom sensor.