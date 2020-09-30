Google Pixel 5 launch today: What we know, will it come to India?

Representational photo: Pixel 4a)

Google’s all-new Pixel 5 is set to launch tonight at the ‘Launch Night’ virtual event. The event will start at 11 a.m. PT (11 p.m. IST) and can be live-streamed through YouTube by the viewers. The tech giant is also gearing up to launch several other innovative gadgets alongside Google Pixel 5 including the new Chromecast with Google TV and Nest speakers. All this while, Google’s rumored flagship has excited all its fans and finally, it will see the light of the day.

A lot has already been revealed about the Google Pixel 5 so far. Ahead of the launch, we bring you almost every detail we know so far about the flagship Google Pixel coming soon.

Pixel 5 specifications (expected)

We have witnessed the internet flood with several leaks and rumours around the Google Pixel 5. In fact, the complete specs sheet of the Pixel 5 has leaked online. As per the leaks coming from WinFuture, the Pixel 5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with Adreno 620 GPU, and run on Android 11 out-of-the box. On one hand, OnePlus claims that the upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G will be the first device in the world to come packed with Android 11 out-of-the-box. This probably means that the OnePlus 8T 5G will release before Google Pixel 5. The8T 5G is set to launch globally on October 14.

The leaks also suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 5 will flaunt a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display at 90 Hz refresh rate with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio which will come clad in Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. With 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory, the phone is said to be powered by a 4080mAh battery along with an 18W USB Type-C fast charger enabled with wireless and reverse charging.

In addition, The Pixel 5’s dual-camera setup is expected to be bundled with a 16MP f/1.2 ultrawide camera along with 12.2MP f/1.7 wide-camera. It is also said to be paired with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner For now we are aware that the Pixel 5 will be available in two colours – black and green. There could be other colour options too.

Pixel 5 price (expected)

Although Google is yet to confirm the price of the Pixel device, some unofficial reports cited through accidental promo leaks in Japan suggests that the Pixel 5 may cost around Rs 52,000 (approx) for its 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant.

Will Pixel 5 launch in India?

Well, no the Pixel 5 will not launch in India. The reason could be the same as to why the Pixel 4 didn’t head to the Indian market.

To recollect, the Pixel 4 didn’t arrive in India due to radar sensor, dubbed Project Soli. This feature works on 60GHz spectrum and allows Pixel 4 to support air gestures so users can wave their hands at the phone to execute certain actions. It is due to the licensing issues for the 60GHz spectrum that Pixel 4 didn’t launch in India. It is likely that the Pixel 5 will sport the same feature and hence may not arrive in India.

The second reason why Google probably won’t bring the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a (5G) to India is because the country is yet to be 5G ready and both the devices come with 5G support, the company has already confirmed.

