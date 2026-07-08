Google Pixel 11 launch on August 12: Expected specs, AI features, Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google has confirmed that its next Made by Google hardware event will take place on August 12 in New York City, where the company is expected to unveil the new Pixel 11 smartphone lineup and other Pixel devices.

This year’s event will kick off at 6 pm ET, making it an unusual evening launch for Google. The invitation included a short teaser animation that appears to showcase a gold-coloured Pixel device, widely believed to be part of the Pixel 11 family.

According to recent leaks, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The standard Pixel 11 is rumoured to feature slimmer bezels than the Pixel 10 and a redesigned black camera bar. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro could be slightly thinner than its predecessor, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to receive a slimmer design and a revamped camera module.