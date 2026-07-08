Google Pixel 11 launch on August 12: Expected specs, AI features, Pixel 11 Pro Fold

The Pixel 11 series, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and new AI-powered features are expected to headline the Made by Google event.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readJul 8, 2026 06:23 PM IST
The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are widely expected to debut at Google's upcoming hardware showcase.(Image: X/ Marques Brownlee)The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are widely expected to debut at Google's upcoming hardware showcase.(Image: X/ Marques Brownlee)
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Google has confirmed that its next Made by Google hardware event will take place on August 12 in New York City, where the company is expected to unveil the new Pixel 11 smartphone lineup and other Pixel devices.

This year’s event will kick off at 6 pm ET, making it an unusual evening launch for Google. The invitation included a short teaser animation that appears to showcase a gold-coloured Pixel device, widely believed to be part of the Pixel 11 family.

According to recent leaks, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The standard Pixel 11 is rumoured to feature slimmer bezels than the Pixel 10 and a redesigned black camera bar. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro could be slightly thinner than its predecessor, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to receive a slimmer design and a revamped camera module.

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One of the biggest reported changes this year is the apparent end of Google’s XL-branded smartphones. Leaks suggest Google will not introduce a Pixel 11 XL, continuing its shift towards the Pro branding that began with recent generations. Instead, consumers looking for larger screens and premium features will likely have to choose between the Pixel 11 Pro and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The move would mark another step in Google’s efforts to simplify its smartphone portfolio by focusing on standard, Pro and foldable variants rather than offering separate XL-branded devices.

Beyond hardware, Google is expected to showcase new AI-powered capabilities and software features debuting alongside the Pixel 11 series. More details about the devices and their availability are expected to emerge as the August 12 launch event approaches.

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