Google Photos will now allow you to create themed movies; here’s how

The new feature relies on Google's identification of people and things in your photos (P.C: Screenshots of app)

Google Photos will now allow you to create different themed movies. The feature relies on Google’s identification of people and things in your photos and the platform now has the ability to recognise cats and dogs in your images.

Google Photos is considered to be one of the most popular photo apps for managing and sharing your photos, as the platform offers a host of features and AI-based functionality. The app comes prebuilt on most Android phones and users can also download it on iOS devices. Google Photos allows users to make custom movies that make use of Google’s AI by choosing different images and videos and automatically creating a clip for you.



Google Photos will now offer options to create themed movies including selfie movies, Mothers Day movies, memorial day movies, and movies on cats and dogs, among others.

How to create themed Google Photos movies

1. Open Google Photos.

2. Tap on Library at the bottom right-hand side of your screen.

3. Tap on Utilities and then select the Movie option on your screen.

4. In the Movie option you’ll find Meow Movie, Doggie Movie, and selfie movie among others. Select the kind of movie you want Google to create.

5. Google will then ask you to select a person, people, or animal, as appropriate.

6. The movie will be created in the background and once it’s completed, you will get a notification

How to edit a Google Photos themed movie

Google Photos allows you to edit the automatically created movie. When you play the movie on the app, there’s an edit option at the bottom of the page. This will allow you to change the soundtrack, add or remove images and change the order of images.

Note: To create a themed movie you will have to have a number of photos in your Google Photos collection that are recognised. For example, if you only have one picture of your cat it’s not going to work. You will also need to update the Google Photos app to the latest version.