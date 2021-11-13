Google Photos’ update removed Magic Eraser tool from Pixel 6 phones

Google recently launched its Pixel 6 series and the new smartphones come with various interesting camera features, including the Magic Eraser tool, which allows users to remove an object from an image.

Now, various users are reporting that an update to Google Photos removes the Magic Eraser tool from Pixel 6 devices, as per The Verge. The change is tied to Photos version 5.67.0.409192963.

The Magic Eraser tool allows Google Pixel 6 users to remove unwanted objects or people from their photos. If you own a Pixel 6 device and have been affected by the change after downloading the update, you need not worry. Google has confirmed that it’s working on a fix, as per a report by The Verge. The search giant has acknowledged the removal of the feature and is working on a fix for the same.

