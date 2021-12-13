Google Photos gets People & Pets widget, improved Cinematic photos feature

Google Photos is introducing new and improved features, that will allow users to personalise the home screen and adds some updates to its existing features. As we near the end of 2021, the company has announced a new People & Pets widget which will allow users to personalise their homescreens with the memories of loved ones. Google has also updated its Cinematic Photos feature which was introduced last year by the company.

Google Photos already has a Memories Widget feature, available on both Android and iOS devices which allows users to view their memories right on their smartphone’s home screen.

Now the platform is getting a new People & Pets widget feature on Android, which will allow you to select your friends, family, and pets and view their images on your device’s homescreen. Tapping on the widget of the same will take you into the Photos app where you will be able to view more photos and videos of them.

Google is also updating its Cinematic photos feature, which was introduced last year on the platform. The feature is said to make use of machine learning to create a video of an image in 3D, to experience the same in a more vivid fashion.

The feature entails a virtual camera panning and zooming automatically within the scene. Google has now upgraded the feature making use of machine learning to fill in any hidden background areas behind the subject with added details which results in the range of virtual camera movement getting expanded.

It is important to note, that you will still not be able to choose images to use the Cinematic Photos feature. The feature is only used on those pictures which are automatically chosen by Google Photos. The results will later show up as part of your Memories.

Google also started rolling out the event Memories feature last week which allows users to revisit special events such as New Year’s Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations, and more. Users can also rename or remove these Memories from their photo grid.