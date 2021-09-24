Google Photos to launch Locked Folder feature for all Android phones: Here are the details

Google has confirmed that it is planning to launch its Locked Folder feature for the Photos app for all devices running Android 6 and above. Google announced the same via a tweet on its official Twitter account and also dropped a small teaser which gives us a glimpse into how the feature works.

The feature will allow users to hide sensitive photos and videos from the main library and keep them secure via a passcode- or biometric-protected folder. The Locked Folder feature was first launched exclusively on Pixel phones in June. It is important to note that Google hasn’t confirmed the exact date for when the feature will be released on other Android devices. The company says that the feature will be “rolling out soon.”

To set up a Locked Folder you will need to visit Library > Utilities > Locked Folder in the Google Photos app. Users will then be able to manually moved the existing photos to the folder.

While the Pixel camera app allows users to save new images and videos directly into the folder after being shot, it is unclear at this point whether this feature will also be available for other Android camera apps.

With Locked Folder in @googlephotos, you can add photos to a passcode protected space and they won’t show up as you scroll through Photos or other apps on your phone. Locked Folder is launching first on Google Pixel, and more Android devices throughout the year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yGNoQ8vLdq — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Images that are saved in a Locked Folder won’t be backed up to the cloud. Google made the announcement of the wide rollout of the Locked Folders along with a host of other new features that are coming to Android soon.

Some of these other new features include the ability to use Android phones as remotes for Google TV and Android TV OS devices, as well as new Android Auto and accessibility features.