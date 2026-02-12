Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button

Google Photos is undoubtedly one of the best photo editing and cloud backup services of all time, but it does have some rough edges.

While the app is great for securely backing up photos and videos, it is not so intuitive if all you want to do is share a single image from your library with other apps. If users want to share an image, they will have to either download the image and send it as an attachment or use the share sheet.

But the problem of sending photos using the share sheet is that the image is sent as a new image in chat apps, leaving users with no choice if they want to share it as a reply to a message.