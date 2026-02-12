Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button

Google Photos is undoubtedly one of the best photo editing and cloud backup services of all time, but it does have some rough edges.
While the app is great for securely backing up photos and videos, it is not so intuitive if all you want to do is share a single image from your library with other apps. If users want to share an image, they will have to either download the image and send it as an attachment or use the share sheet.
But the problem of sending photos using the share sheet is that the image is sent as a new image in chat apps, leaving users with no choice if they want to share it as a reply to a message.
This method is really slow, and it also leaves behind a copy of the image in the downloads folder.
Now, it looks like Google is about to end this limitation. According to a recent APK teardown by Android Authority, Google Photos is testing a new ‘Copy’ button, which allows users to copy the image to their clipboard and paste it in another app.
In Google Photos v7.63.0.867680147, the publication managed to activate the ‘Copy’ button. You can see what it looks like in the image above.
The new button appears in the share sheet, but it allows users to paste it in other apps using the system-wide Paste option. Also, the copied image is shared at full resolution with the file slightly compressed to save on storage space.
However, one problem with this new button is that it can only copy one image at a time, meaning you won’t be able to share multiple photos using the option.
Currently, it is still unclear if and when Google Photos will get the new ‘Copy’ button, so we will have to wait some time before it available to everyone.
Varun Dhawan faced online trolling for his smile in the Border 2 trailer, but took it in good humour. Salman Khan stood by him and praised his performance once the film was released. The film has grossed Rs 464.22 crore worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol's career and the highest earner for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.