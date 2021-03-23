Google Photos’ Lens integration now allows easier text detection

The Google Lens tool is used by many people to quickly snap a picture of something and get quick information on the same. Now, if you’re also a user of Google Photos, it is easier to use Google Lens. Google has recently added new tools that further integrate Google Photos and Google Lens.

The new tools allow you to use Google Lens on an image that’s already clicked to detect text. While these features were previously available in the Google Lens app, they can now be readily used right in Google Photos.

If some text is spotted in your pictures (when open in Google Photos), the app will highlight the text in blue and allow you to select it by tapping on it. Once selected, users will be able to directly translate it, copy the text, read it aloud and more directly from the Photos app. The options for these actions will appear right at the bottom of the screen.

How to detect text in Google Photos

With the new update, Google Photos users will be able to detect text straight from the app. To do this, first, open Google Photos and open the exact image that you want to extract text from. The clearer the image and the text in it, the better the detection will work.

Once the image is open, you will find the text elements highlighted in blue. Tap on this blue text and you should see options to copy, search, translate and play aloud in a box below the screen. Alternatively, you can also go to the image details and scroll down to find the ‘Search inside this photo’ section, where the same text elements and the same options will be visible.

Google Photos is the latest app in Google’s arsenal to integrate Lens functionality. Google Camera and the Google Search app have previously been infused with Google Lens functionality. As per a report bu Android Police, the new features were integrated into Google Photos in recent weeks, although an exact date is not yet known.