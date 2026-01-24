Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes

Google Photos, the popular cloud storage, editing and sharing service, is getting a new feature that enables users to turn themselves into a meme. Dubbed “Me Meme”, the AI-powered feature was first spotted in October last year, but now the company has formally announced it on its Photos Community site.

In a blog post, the tech giant says the new Me Meme feature allows users to “create funny, personalised images” that can be shared with friends and family. It goes on to say that the functionality is currently experimental, so generated images “may not perfectly match the original photo.” To get the best results, users are also asked to upload well-lit, focused, and front-facing photos.