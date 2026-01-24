Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes

Google Photos, the popular cloud storage, editing and sharing service, is getting a new feature that enables users to turn themselves into a meme. Dubbed “Me Meme”, the AI-powered feature was first spotted in October last year, but now the company has formally announced it on its Photos Community site.
In a blog post, the tech giant says the new Me Meme feature allows users to “create funny, personalised images” that can be shared with friends and family. It goes on to say that the functionality is currently experimental, so generated images “may not perfectly match the original photo.” To get the best results, users are also asked to upload well-lit, focused, and front-facing photos.
1. To use Google Photos’ Me Meme feature, open the app, tap on Create from the bottom bar and select Me Meme.
2. Now, choose the template of your liking, select the photo you want to upload and tap on Generate.
3. Once the meme is generated, tap the save button or use the ‘Regenerate’ option to generate again.
Google Photos will also show a quick intro screen for first-time users. The new feature is currently rolling out to those residing in the United States, with a rep for Google telling TechCrunch that it will reach US iOS and Android users in the “coming weeks”.
Recently, the tech giant announced that it will be offering users the option to plug AI mode into Gmail and the Google Photos app to give tailored answers that draw upon people’s interests, habits, travel itinerarires and photo libraries. Called Personal Intelligence, the feature will be disabled by default and needs to be manually enabled.
