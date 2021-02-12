Google Photos gets new video editor; Pixel-exclusive features for Google One subscribers

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated: February 12, 2021 4:52:48 pm
Google Photos for Android is all set to receive a new video editor, which will offer more than 30 controls to enhance videos. Further, Google is extending some photo editing features, earlier limited to Pixel phones to those who are Google One subscribers.

The new video editor will let users crop, change perspective and add filters, in addition to trimming, stabilising and rotating videos. Apple’s iOS already offers many of these in its native Photos app. Google Photos users will also be able to apply granular edits, including brightness, contrast, saturation and warmth, among others. The new video editing features are currently available for iOS users and Android users will get them in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post.

Google plans to add a redesigned photo editor on iOS devices in the coming months as well. This  is already available for Android devices.

In addition to the video editor update, Google is bringing some photo editing features, such as Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, and Color Pop use machine learning algorithms to non-Pixel users. However, only those who have Google One membership will be able to access these photo editing features.

Read more |Explained: How will the changes in Google free cloud storage policy impact you?

If you want to try new features, you will have to buy the Google One subscription, which will cost Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 per year. The membership gives users access to the above-mentioned features and 100GB cloud storage space, which one can share with their family. The plan lets users add up to five additional family members.

“Google One members will have access to other new machine learning-powered effects, too. Think of these as super filters that apply complex edits with just one tap,” Google said.

The new photo editing features will be rolled out to Google One members over the next few days through the latest Google Photos app. It will be available for Android devices first. The search giant didn’t reveal when iOS users will get the new editing tools.

The company did mention that one will need to have a device with at least 3GB of RAM and Android 8 Oreo or above to try out the new features. The latest development comes just months after Google changed the policy of offering free unlimited storage on Google Photos, which will come into effect starting June 1, 2021.

