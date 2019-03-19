Google Photos Express option released in India for faster backup on poor WiFi

Google Express backup option is now available for all Android users on the latest version of Photos. The service was introduced for a small percentage of people using Google Photos on Android in India in December last year.

Google Express option has been made available keeping in mind that users in India might not have access to speedy Internet at all times. So in addition to Original Quality and High Quality, users can also access the Express option for faster backup of their photos in reduced resolution.

Google has also released a new Data Cap option as well, which gives the user more daily control over their cellular data to back up. One can set daily caps for backup of their photos, starting from 5MB.

“In India specifically, we heard from people using the app that their backup experience was at times longer and stalled because they might not always have frequent access to WiFi,” reads a Google blog post.

“Express provides faster backup at a reduced resolution, making it easier to ensure memories are saved even when you might have poor or infrequent WiFi connectivity,” Google said in its post.

Google Photos users will still have the option to choose from the existing Original Quality and High Quality backup options. The Express backup feature will roll out to a dozens of other countries as well in the coming months.