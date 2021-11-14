Google Photos brings new features to iOS users with Google One subscription

Google One subscribers on iOS who also use Google Photos will soon get access to some new editing features including Portrait Light, Blur and Smart Suggestions.

While Google Photos may not be the go-to choice for many iOS users when it comes to editing and managing their photos, here’s a list of new editing options that will now be available to these people.

Portrait Light: Portrait Light lets users add an artificial lighting effect to portraits, or pictures of people. The position and brightness of the lighting effect can be changed to the users’ liking.

Blur: Like the name suggests, the blur effect lets users blur out the background on pictures of people that were not shot in portrait mode already.

Colour Focus: Colour Focus lets you desaturate the background while you keep the foreground colourful to make the subject stand out even more.

HDR: HDR mode lets you apply a layer of enhanced brightness and contrast across the image.

Sky: This tool lets you change how the sky looks in pictures by letting you choose from several options and fine tuning settings like colour and contrast.

Who will get the features?

All iPhone users with iOS 14 and above will get the feature as long as they also use Google Photos and are paying for a Google One subscription.

These new features were already available to Android users if they had both Google Photos and a Google One subscription.

In other news Google removed the popular Magic Eraser feature in a recent update to Google Photos on the Pixel 6. You can read all about it here. The company has however acknowledged the issue and said that a fix is on the way.