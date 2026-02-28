Google finally ends iPhone envy: Here is how to turn your Android photos into custom stickers instantly

Google Photos is widely regarded as one of the best image editing and cloud backup solutions, but for reasons that remain unclear, some features available on the iOS version of the app are still missing from its Android counterpart.
For example, the iOS version of Google Photos allowed users to create stickers from photos, but the feature was missing on the Android version of the app. However, it looks like Google is finally rolling out the ability to create stickers from photos on Android devices.
According to 9to5Google, the new feature “effortlessly turn people, pets or objects in your favourite images into unique, personalized stickers.” Google also points out that the new feature requires “no need for special tools or extra apps.”
To turn images into stickers using Google Photos, simply open the app and select a photo.
Now, a shimmer-like effect will outline the subject of the photo. Press and hold on the object or person you want to create a sticker from, and tap the copy to paste the sticker or use the share button to send it on instant messaging apps like WhatsApp.
Google says the feature is available on “most Android devices with the latest update” and requires at least 4GB of RAM to work. The tech giant is also working on a feature that will show a history of stickers created on the iOS version of the app that can be accessed by heading over to Collections> Stickers.
Recently, Google Photos introduced Me Meme, an AI-powered tool that enables users to create personalised memes, and is also reportedly working on a ‘Copy’ button to paste images in third-party apps.