Google finally ends iPhone envy: Here is how to turn your Android photos into custom stickers instantly

Google Photos is widely regarded as one of the best image editing and cloud backup solutions, but for reasons that remain unclear, some features available on the iOS version of the app are still missing from its Android counterpart.

For example, the iOS version of Google Photos allowed users to create stickers from photos, but the feature was missing on the Android version of the app. However, it looks like Google is finally rolling out the ability to create stickers from photos on Android devices.

According to 9to5Google, the new feature “effortlessly turn people, pets or objects in your favourite images into unique, personalized stickers.” Google also points out that the new feature requires “no need for special tools or extra apps.”