Google Photos will now add 3D effect to your memories using machine learning

Google Photos gets a new feature (Image: Google Photos/Twitter)

Google Photos is getting a new feature called Cinematic photos which will be able to create a 3D-like effect on some of the images. This feature will be available in the memory section of the Google Photos app. Users will see Cinematic photos in their recent highlights at the top of the photo grid if the app is updated.

The tech giant is also rolling out new themes for the Memories section that will include shots of the ‘most important people in your life’. These photos will be based on the photos uploaded by the users including activities like baking, hiking or photos of sunsets.

Google was able to add this effect via machine learning by predicting the depth of the image to produce a 3D representation of it. This will even work if the original image does not include depth information of the camera used to click it. Further, the animation is done via a virtual camera that helps in creating a smooth panning effect.

Users will be able to share these cinematic photos with friends and family as a video. Earlier this month, Google also rolled out updated collage designs which are stylised using artificial intelligence (AI). This feature picks photos with similar colours, fonts, background details etc to improve the layout for the collage.

There are more customisations in the memories section. Users will also have control over whether they want to hide memories from a certain period of time or of specific people.

