Google Phone vs Truecaller: Which one deserves to be the default dialer on your phone?

There was a time when every Android OEM shipped its smartphones with its own, proprietary dialer/phone app. But ever since Google Phone shed its stock Android exclusivity and was put up on the Play Store for all phones to download, just about every brand has started shipping it as the default dialer. While that does give Google Phone a huge advantage over other dialer apps, there’s still one more-than-worthy competitor.

Truecaller, which started off as a simple caller ID app back in 2009, is now a full-fledged telephony toolkit with a number of smart features that give Google Phone a run for its money. The best part? It’s probably already on your phone – the app’s amassed a huge, loyal userbase in India over the years, and is considered a must-have. It’s truly a caller ID app like no other, but does it deserve to be set as the default dialer on your phone? We find out.

What happens when an app is set as the default dialer?

A default dialer is an app that handles phone calls on a device. The interface you see pop up whenever you call someone is your default dialer in action. Google made the provision for third-party apps to be the default phone handler from Android 6.0 onwards. You can switch the default dialer app on your phone from Settings > Apps > Default apps > Phone app. Note that this can vary from manufacturer to manufacturer.

Google Phone vs Truecaller: App interface

The Google Phone app clearly prioritises ease of use and simplicity above everything else. After all, it’s the default dialer app on most phones, meaning it has to be designed in a way that caters to all kinds of users. If you are new to it, getting acquainted with the app layout will be as smooth as it can get. You can quickly access your favourites, recents, and contacts from the bottom bar. A floating action button lets you dial a number the old-fashioned way. And as a cherry on top, Google Phone also supports Material You dynamic theming.

Google Phone on the left vs Truecaller on the right (Express photo) Google Phone on the left vs Truecaller on the right (Express photo)

Truecaller takes a wholly different approach in that it tries to be a one-stop destination for all your communication needs. Unlike Google which has three separate apps (Phone, Contacts, Messages) under its telephony umbrella, Truecaller fuses the three into a single, all-encompassing app.

It does looks a tad cluttered and can even seem overwhelming sometimes when all you want to do is make a quick call. The bottom navigation bar has got 5 options – Calls, Messages, Contacts, Premium, and Blocking, which don’t feel particularly nifty.

Despite all their differences, Google Phone and Truecaller offer a more or less similar in-call experience (Express photo) Despite all their differences, Google Phone and Truecaller offer a more or less similar in-call experience (Express photo)

However, there is a good reason behind the cluttered feel – features – and Truecaller is absolutely brimming with those. For example, the app lets users set a video caller ID that allows contacts to see a short recording of you whenever you call them.

Advertisement

Caller ID

Google Phone does have built-in caller identification. It’s just that it’s pretty limited in its scope and only tells you the name of businesses and if a call is a spam. Meanwhile, Truecaller is highly advanced in that regard – it helps you differentiate between normal, priority, spam, and business calls with colour-coded caller IDs. The app’s caller ID database is a lot more extensive, and there’s little chance of you receiving a call from an unknown number. Truecaller also takes a community-based approach in that if enough people save a number with the same name, caller ID switches to that name.

Also Read | Here’s why Google Messages serves as an excellent alternative to WhatsApp

Spam filters and blocking

Google Phone does a fairly good job at identifying and marking annoying telemarketer calls as spam, but it doesn’t really block them. Instead, you get red warnings telling you a caller is a “Suspected spam caller.” You can choose to ignore these.

Truecaller takes the cake when it comes to spam filtering (Express photo) Truecaller takes the cake when it comes to spam filtering (Express photo)

Truecaller once again takes the cake with its highly customisable spam filtering and blocking features. You can choose to completely block all identified spammers and a bunch of registered Indian telemarketers. If you want more peace and quiet, you can even choose to block everyone who’s not in your contacts.

Advertisement

Call recording

Google Phone rolled out call recording support globally in 2021 and most phones in India have it today. Truecaller had it as well until Google blocked third-party apps from using its Accessibility API (Application Programming Interface) to record calls.

Paid features

The Google Phone app is completely free to use, as are all of its features. Truecaller is mostly free as well, although some features are locked behind a Premium subscription (Rs 529/year). These include extended blocking options, “Who Viewed My Profile,” ghost calls, call announcements, and more. Notably, call announcements are free on Google Phone.

Other features

Truecaller is all about the features, and Google Phone doesn’t really come to close to what it has on offer. Ghost Calls help you get out of a sticky social situation by ringing your phone with a call at a scheduled time. Truecaller Voice is an alternate calling method that uses the internet to serve you a far clearer voice call experience. There’s even a full-fledged messaging app built into Truecaller, similar to Google Messages. Lastly, “Who Viewed My Profile” lets you see who ‘stalked’ your profile.

So which one should you pick?

At the end of the day, it all depends on your needs. If the Truecaller-specific features sound like they could come in handy, refer to the section above to learn how to switch to Truecaller. However, if you are a fan of simplicity and record calls frequently, then there’s no app better than Google Phone for it.