Google Pay’s 2020 Summary is here to show you much you’ve spent through the year

Yearly reviews were a trend made popular by services like Spotify. Now, more apps have picked up the ‘Year-in-Review’ trend to show you your usage over the last 12 months. Google’s payment platform, Google Pay is the latest player in the game. Google Pay or GPay will now show you your 2020 summary, including details like how many new businesses you have contributed to and how much money you have spent via the app in each month of the year.

The option can be found on your Google Pay homepage, right above your recent transactions. Once you enter the option, the app will first show you how long you’ve been with Google Pay. This is followed by a series of cards that show how many local businesses you have helped sustain by paying through the app.

Another card will then show you how many friends you have interacted with via GPay over the year and the number of transactions you have made. Yet another card will also show you how much money you have saved over the year via cashback. A Go India-specific card will then summarise how many cities you visited in-game if you opted to indulge in it.

One final card will show you how much money you have spent via Google Pay throughout the year. This is accompanied by a bar graph that shows you how much you have spent each month of the year. The cumulative data is calculated as of December 19, 2020. So, any transactions made after that day will not show up.

Google is also reportedly taking the yearly summary trend to Google Photos. As per various reports, a yearly summary in the Memories section of Google Photos will show users a recap of various pictures from the year.