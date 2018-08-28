Google Pay will soon offer deeper integration with Indian apps, single-click transactions: Caesar Sengupta

Google For India: With Google Pay, users will be able to secure instant loans within the app itself Google For India: With Google Pay, users will be able to secure instant loans within the app itself

Even as Google works with more apps to get Google Pay integrated, it is also ensuring that some of the user experience from these apps start coming to the payment platform too, Google’s vice-president for payments Caesar Sengupta told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the Google for India event in New Delhi.

While users will soon be able to make payments without leaving some of the apps, Sengupta said, “with certain apps like Red Bus they may even be able to just constantly buy the same ticket every day with a single click.”

With the new Google Pay app in India, certain customers of partner banks will be able to secure instant loans within the app itself, with the amount being disbursed in minutes. Sengupta said this is something that came about from the deep partnership they had with banks. “Some of the banks came and said we have the capability to offer loans to many more people and would love to work with you,” he said, adding that is when they started thinking how Google Pay can become a very effective and efficient channel for driving financial inclusion. “It’s the banks that are offering the loans to their customers, we are really a channel for them,” he added.

With Tez now becoming Google Pay, you can also expect global features like card payments to come here, he added. Meanwhile, there will some Tez features going to other countries as well. “Globally, there are many countries that are trying to move their economies from cash-based to digital. Many of these countries want to work with us to bring the innovations that we have done in India, and the learnings here to their countries,” he added. “We are going to go deep into that country and understand what is needed to make payments successful in there. While not all features will work everywhere, at the same time, some of the core things we have learned with Tez around the user experience and simplicity I think is going to be valid for us.”

Sengupta said Google is also working on integrating payments to its other products like mail and messages, like in some other markets. “Like with email and storage from Google, and we want to make sure your ability to pay is something that you can do everywhere. I think it’s a matter of time we just started doing enabling this.”

Tez has had an annual run rate of over $30 billion in India. Sengupta said that while he did not want to compare that with anything, “it also reflects how much a part of people’s life Tez is becoming”. “That is extremely exciting for us and very inspiring, that makes us want to work much, much harder.”

