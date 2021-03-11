Google Pay to get new feature, which will let users turn off activity in privacy settings

Google Pay is getting a new privacy feature to turn off personalisation in the app. (Image source: Google)

Google will give users more control over how their Google Pay activity is used to personalise features in the app. The company confirmed this in an announcement on its official India blog. Google Pay has proved to be a very popular mode of payment for UPI-based transactions in India and dominates the space at the number two spot with over 850 million transactions per month, according to the latest data.

The new announcement by Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President – Product, Google Pay states that the company is making these changes to ensure that users can manage their data and privacy with more controls.

The post adds, “We know that safety and privacy is paramount for payments products and services, and people want more control and transparency on how their transaction data is used. In line with this commitment, your financial and transaction information on Google Pay has always been governed by your consent.”

Further, the post makes it clear that personal information in the Google Pay app and transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads.

Turning on the “Personalisation within Google Pay” feature will provide a more tailored experience to users, according to the company. This means users will get more relevant offers and rewards based on activity within Google Pay.

However, if the setting is turned off, Google Pay will continue to work without personalisation. Users will need to update Google Pay on Android and iOS to access these controls. Google says that new and existing users will see this screen as soon as they download the new version of Google Pay

So what will the new feature offer?

Users will also able to manage how their individual transactions and activity within Google Pay are used for personalisation by visiting account.google.com.

Here users can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that they don’t want being used to personalise their Google Pay experience.