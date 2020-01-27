Google Pay now supports FASTag recharge option via UPI

Google Pay now allows UPI payments for FASTag recharge. Google Pay now allows UPI payments for FASTag recharge.

FASTag is now mandatory for vehicle owners in India to enable automatic toll collection at the toll plaza. Users can also recharge their FASTag account using a number of payment options, which has become even more convenient thanks to the addition of Google Pay as a payment method.

Google Pay has announced to add a new feature that will help its user base in India recharge their respective FASTag accounts from within the app. The update will provide Google Pay users with an option to link their FASTag accounts to the payment app. It will allow them to recharge and track their payments across the FASTag account using the Google Pay app.

Recharging FASTag with Google Pay

To recharge your FASTag account, users need to open their Google Pay app and look for the FASTag category under Bill Payments and select the bank that has issued the FASTag. On the next screen, users will be required to enter their vehicle number and proceed to pay with their bank account linked to the Google Pay app via UPI. Google Pay is also allowing users to check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks straight from the app with the tap of a button.

Here is how you can check your FASTag account balance. Here is how you can check your FASTag account balance.

Activate FASTag using MyFastag app

The FASTag is an RFID-enabled sticker that needs to be pasted on the windshield of the vehicles when crossing an electronic toll collection gate for automated deduction of toll fee when the car passes through the toll plaza. The FASTag has been made mandatory starting January 15 throughout the country and failing to comply with the new rule will invite a penalty double the amount of normal toll fee.

Users can buy FASTag online from channels like Paytm, Amazon and more as well as get them from select bank branches and point of sale (POS) set up by banks and NHAI. The tag can be activated using the MyFastag app by entering vehicle details and setting up a payment method.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd