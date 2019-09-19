Google Pay now has a new Jobs Spot feature: Here’s what it does

Google Pay, the UPI-based payments app will have a new dedicated ‘Jobs’ search feature, Google announced on Thursday. At the Google for India event here, the search giant also said its payments app will soon support Tokenised cards and also announced a ‘Spot’ platform to let businesses create a store on the app itself and engage with potential customers directly.

The feature is aimed at those looking for first-time jobs in the hospitality, retail, food delivery and other such sectors. The Jobs feature is building on the Kormo or Jobs app introduced earlier in Bangladesh (2018) and Indonesia to help people find jobs not necessarily listed online. The app is funded by Google’s Area 120, an in-house incubator for experimental products.

Limited in its launch period to jobs in Delhi-NCR region, Google has partnered with players like Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo, 24Seven, Ritu Kumar, FabHotels and other for now. In total, Google has 25 partners for the Jobs Spot feature.

“We start recommending jobs to them. This is as opposed to them having to search for jobs. There’s actually no queries involved, which is quite strange for Google. We recommend jobs to them,” explained Bicky Russell, Project Lead of Jobs/Kormo in an interaction with indianexpress.com.

“When you onboard onto the Jobs spot, we get your profile, you have to accept that we can access your profile, which gives us your name and your location, and things like that. Then we ask two basic questions. First is what is your goal? So the options range from “My goal is to look for a job” or “my goal is to learn more” or actually, there’s a third one, which is “I’m just hanging out. I’m browsing.” Hopefully not many people click on that,” Russell said.

“The next step is we ask what are you interested in? We don’t ask what job are you looking for. We ask whether you want to speak to customers, you want to serve customers.. We have 12 of these, you can pick up to three. Based on that, we immediately start showing you jobs,” he added.

Users will also have the option of eventually entering the location where they want the job, though as pointed out right now the results will be limited to Delhi-NCR. The Jobs spot also has a free CV builder and a curated “Learn feed”, which will showcase professional development videos, courses, assessments, articles, etc. Google said it has collaborated with the National Skills Development Corporation whereby Skill India students and graduates will be offered a seamless way to get started with their search on Jobs.

According to Russell, the content is “a mix of automation and kind of editorial and curation.”

“We know that if you’re applying for jobs for this particular job category, you will need interview tips. So we go out and find who the people that are creating those and we actually check them. And we put them into our pipeline. So it’s a mix of automation and manual curation,” he explained further.

Job-seekers will be able to build a professional profile on the Pay platform. They will also be able to control who sees their information and download a copy of their profile and share it with employers. The Jobs Spot is also using machine learning to recommend the entry level roles that match a job seeker’s interests, skills and location preferences.

“Location is one of the most important factors when it comes to job results. But as we recommend jobs to you, we recommend them based on what jobs are available around you. And then we apply a certain radius, which comes kind of algorithmically. We do ask a third question: where are you looking for jobs? So even if you’re outside of Delhi, but you’re looking for a job in a certain part of Delhi, you can select that,” Russell said.

After applying for a job, a user will also be able to track what happens.The messaging feature in Google Pay will be used to alert the job-seeker regarding how it goes with their search.

He also revealed that in Bangladesh, the Jobs app has already connected users to about 50,000 jobs in about a year since its launch back in 2018. Russell also said he was hopeful that the app will expand to other metros soon and then across India.

When asked why Jobs Spot was coming to Google Pay, Russell said one reason was that the app had a really large growing user base. Google revealed at its event that the app has 67 million monthly active customers on Google Pay. “People are really adopting digital payments across different demographic segments nationwide. So to be able to reach that audience, and to be able to build kind of seamlessly for that platform are really exciting opportunities for us to get to market quickly, start learning and start developing our product more. It’s a very large user base that is very aligned with who we’re targeting,” he said.