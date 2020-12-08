Google Pay now supports digital gift cards: Here are the details

Google Pay competes with players like Paytm, Walmart-owned PhonePe and Amazon Pay in India. (File Express photo)

Google Pay has introduced a new feature that allows users to send and purchase digital gift cards in real-time in India. Google Pay has partnered with Pine Labs-owned gifting company Qwikcilver, to bring the experience to the platform. The latest update introduces the option to select digital gift cards from around 150 brands that can be availed at offline stores in more than 1500 cities, as well as some major online portals.

The platform allows the gift cards to be shared through the Woohoo virtual store over an email, SMS message, or both. Some of the brand cards that the users can choose from include Amazon Pay Gift Card, Flipkart Gift Card, Uber E-Gift, and Google Play Gift Code.

Qwikcilver has listed its consumer brand Woohoo on Google Pay’s Spot Platform, which can be accessed to purchase and send gift cards using Google Pay. This means users don’t have to sign up separately on Woohoo and can search for “Woohoo” on the Google Pay app or under the Business tab of the payments section.

In a press statement, Kumar Sudarsan, President – Gift, Prepaid and Stored Value, Pine Labs, said, “While Qwikcilver has enabled Woohoo digital gift card store as a preferred destination for consumers, the presence on Google Pay will enhance consumer experience to use digital gifting with a click of a button.”

Customers purchasing new gift cards through Google Pay can avail the introductory offer which allows a cashback of upto Rs 500. The Spot Platform was introduced by Google Pay, in September last year and debuted with businesses including UrbanClap, Goibibo, MakeMyTrip, and RedBus, among others with the intention to provide businesses with an easy solution to interact with their customer base.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd