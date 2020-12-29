Google Pay will now offers FASTag in partnership with ICICI Bank: Here’s how it works

The announcement makes ICICI Bank the first bank to join hands with Google Pay for the issuance of FASTag( image source: Google Pay)

ICICI Bank has announced a partnership with Google, which will allow users to issue FASTag using Google Pay. Currently Google Pay users could recharge their FASTag on the app, but purchasing one directly from the Google app was not possible. The new partnership will now allow users to conveniently order, track, and recharge ICICI Bank FASTags from the app itself. The government has made January 1, 2021 as the new date for mandatorily adding FASTags to vehicles.

The announcement makes ICICI Bank the first bank to join hands with Google Pay for the issuance of FASTag. This will also add competition for Paytm, which currently issues FASTags from the app as well and is quite a popular choice for many customers.

“With the increased adoption of digital payments in all walks of life, we believe that this collaboration with Google will help Google Pay users to apply for a new FASTag and get it delivered free of cost at their doorstep. The association gains prominence during the widespread pandemic as this allows any Google Pay user to order and receive FASTag in a seamless and contact-less manner”, Sudipta Roy, Head- Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said in a press statement.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). FASTag allows people to drive through the FASTag lanes without having to stop to pay the toll taxes as charges are deducted from the prepaid or bank account. Users can simply recharge their FASTag and pass through toll plazas without worrying about change or stopping.

So how can one buy a FASTag from Google Pay using the ICICI Bank as an option

1. Open the Google Pay app.

2. Tap on ICICI Bank FASTag under Businesses.

3. Tap on Buy new FASTag option.

4. Enter your PAN card details, registration certificate (RC) copy, vehicle number, and address details.

5. Verify your mobile number through OTP.

6. Proceed for payment.

7. Order gets placed once the payment is done. The FASTag should be delivered to your home, and you can then paste it in your car. Recharge it from the when app travelling outside the city.