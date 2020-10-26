Google Pay app removed from Apple's App Store to fix an issue

The Google Pay app has been removed from Apple’s App Store. Undoubtedly, Google Pay is one of the most popular apps for digital payment. While the app has been removed from Apple App Store, it is listed on the Google Play Store.

This is not the first time that users are witnessing this issue. Just a few weeks ago, the same app was taken down from Play Store and a lot of users complained about it on Twitter. There was some glitch, which Google resolved it later. Now, the reason behind Google Pay’s removal from Apple App Store is to fix an issue. A Google spokesperson has confirmed to Indian Express that the payment app will reappear online in a while.

While the Google Pay app is available on Play Store, iOS users might witness payment failures. “A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users. The Google Pay iOS app will be briefly unavailable on the App Store; users will be able to see the new app update reappear shortly,” the cited source said.

Notably, if you are an iOS user, then you will see other payment apps like PayTM on the top, instead of the Google Pay app.

