Google One VPN comes to iOS: Here’s all you need to know

Google One has begun rolling out its own VPN (Virtual Private Network) for iOS users. The service has been available for Android users for over a year, but now, iPhone users can make use of it too. Similar to how the service works on Android, users on iOS too will need a Google One Premium membership plan to be able to use Google One VPN.

For the uninitiated, Google One VPN is Google’s own VPN service that the tech giant bundles with Premium Google One subscriptions. Google’s VPN is also certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (IoXt). The service, however, is only available in select regions. This for now includes 18 countries, including the US, Canada and UK.

India is not in the list and Google VPN is not supported here at the moment, even if you have a premium plan. However, Google does plan on brining the service to more regions so we may see it eventually launch in India.

Note that to be able to use Google One VPN, you need to have a Google One Premium membership of 2TB or higher cloud storage. Your VPN as well as storage can then be used by up to five members.

Google One VPN brings 3 new features to Android users

Google One also introduced three new features to its Android counterpart recently. The first, is one called Safe Disconnect that allows users to access the web only when the VPN is activated.

The second is called App Bypass that will let selected apps use your standard connection instead of the VPN. A third feature called Snooze lets you turn off the service temporarily for some time.