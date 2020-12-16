Google One cloud storage plans get a price cut in India: Check details

The Google logo is displayed on an Apple Inc iPhone (Image source: Bloomberg)

Just a few weeks back, Google announced that it will change its unlimited high-quality storage policy. Google Photos app users won’t get free unlimited backups starting June 1, 2021. The company currently offers a total of 15GB free storage for Gmail, Drive, Docs and Photos. So, if you exceed the limit, you will be required to buy a Google One plan to continue using the Google services. As more people might soon be buying cloud storage, Google One has received a significant price cut in India. Read on to know more.

“For members that need more space, we’re cutting the price of our 10 TB, 20 TB, and 30 TB plans by 50%. If you’re already on a qualifying plan, you’ll start seeing savings automatically,” Google said.

Google One: New India prices

The basic subscription of Google One will cost you Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 on a yearly basis. For the mentioned price, you will get 100GB storage space. Google allows you to share the storage with your family as well. You can invite up to five additional family members to your plan.

For 200GB cloud storage space, you will have to spend Rs 210 per month or 2,100 per annum. There is also a 2TB cloud storage plan, which is priced at Rs 650 per month and Rs 6,500 per year.

For 10TB, the Google One subscription will cost Rs 3,250 per month. Do note that the provided cloud storage covers Gmail, Google Photos, Drive, and workspace editing apps. Apart from cloud storage, Google says you also get access to Google experts and extra member benefits.

Google One app now available for iOS users

The company says that the Google One app is now also available for iOS users. They can now back up their phone’s photos, contacts, calendars, and more using the app. So, if you own both an Android and iOS device, then all your data will be synced and can be seen in one place.

