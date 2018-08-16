Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Google One cloud storage now open to new users, but only for US

Google One is now accepting registration from new users, starting in the US, though there's no word on when it will come to India

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated: August 16, 2018 10:41:06 am
google one, google one india, google one cloud storage, google one price, google one price in india, google one pricing, google one launch Over the last few weeks, Google One became available for select, existing Google Drive users in the US. Now, the same program is accepting registration from new users, starting in the US

Google One, the company’s subscription-based cloud storage program is now open to all, but this is limited to residents of the United States of America. Google One program was Initially announced in May this year and will eventually replace Google Drive.

Over the last few weeks, Google One became available for select Google Drive users in the US. Now, the same program is accepting registration from new users, starting in the US. Google said that they are working on making Google One more widely available.

“Initially, Google One will only be available on a limited basis. If you have a paid Drive storage plan, you will be automatically upgraded to Google One over the coming months,” reads Google One official support page. Visiting one.google.com in India redirects to a landing page that says ‘Google One is coming soon.’ Interested users can enter their email address to keep themselves notified about Google One’s arrival in India.

Currently, Google Drive offers 15GB free cloud storage for customers. It also offers premium plans starting at 100GB storage. New Google One monthly plans will start at $1.99 for 100GB and go up to $9.99 for 2TB storage. Larger plans with more over 2TB storage will remain unchanged. Existing 1TB Drive plans will be upgraded to 2TB at no additional cost. Currently, 2TB plan costs $19.99 whereas in India, it costs Rs 1300 per month.

Google is yet to reveal Indian prices for new Google One plans. Google One will not impact G Suite business customers. Google’s “one-tap access to experts” support will be available for Google One customers. Other benefits include credits on Google Play or deals on select hotels found in Google Search as part of its One cloud storage. Google One will add more benefits in the future.

Google One users can add up to five members to their plan and split the storage under one bill. All ground members get their own private storage space. Google will notify when other countries include India start offering Google One cloud storage.

