Google One cloud storage now open to new users, but only for US

Over the last few weeks, Google One became available for select, existing Google Drive users in the US. Now, the same program is accepting registration from new users, starting in the US Over the last few weeks, Google One became available for select, existing Google Drive users in the US. Now, the same program is accepting registration from new users, starting in the US

Google One, the company’s subscription-based cloud storage program is now open to all, but this is limited to residents of the United States of America. Google One program was Initially announced in May this year and will eventually replace Google Drive.

Over the last few weeks, Google One became available for select Google Drive users in the US. Now, the same program is accepting registration from new users, starting in the US. Google said that they are working on making Google One more widely available.

“Initially, Google One will only be available on a limited basis. If you have a paid Drive storage plan, you will be automatically upgraded to Google One over the coming months,” reads Google One official support page. Visiting one.google.com in India redirects to a landing page that says ‘Google One is coming soon.’ Interested users can enter their email address to keep themselves notified about Google One’s arrival in India.

👋 Google One! With U.S. plans launching today, now you can get more storage for what matters, more access to Google help when you need it, and more benefits to make you smile → https://t.co/l4ZL5LLfnl pic.twitter.com/BFbfCFJa4y — Google (@Google) August 15, 2018

Currently, Google Drive offers 15GB free cloud storage for customers. It also offers premium plans starting at 100GB storage. New Google One monthly plans will start at $1.99 for 100GB and go up to $9.99 for 2TB storage. Larger plans with more over 2TB storage will remain unchanged. Existing 1TB Drive plans will be upgraded to 2TB at no additional cost. Currently, 2TB plan costs $19.99 whereas in India, it costs Rs 1300 per month.

Google is yet to reveal Indian prices for new Google One plans. Google One will not impact G Suite business customers. Google’s “one-tap access to experts” support will be available for Google One customers. Other benefits include credits on Google Play or deals on select hotels found in Google Search as part of its One cloud storage. Google One will add more benefits in the future.

Google One users can add up to five members to their plan and split the storage under one bill. All ground members get their own private storage space. Google will notify when other countries include India start offering Google One cloud storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd