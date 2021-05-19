Google now lets you delete last 15 minutes of your search history, here’s how

Google has made it easier for you to quickly delete the search history with a single tap from the Account Menu. The company has introduced a new feature called “Delete last 15 min,” which is self-explanatory. Google says this is one of the most demanded features by users and has been launched as part of the company’s privacy feature. The search giant unveiled this feature at its Google I/O developers conference. Read on to know more.

How to delete the last 15 minutes of search history

Step 1: You just need to open the Google app and tap on your profile picture to access the settings menu.

Step 2: After tapping on it, click on “Delete last 15 minutes” and you are done. Google will delete the last 15 minutes of your search history.

How to manually delete search history in two steps?

While Google is yet to make the feature visible, you can manually delete the recent search history in just two steps. All you need to do is open the Google app on your Android smartphone and tap on your Google’s profile picture. You will notice a “Search history” option, which you need to click on.

You will then will be redirected to the Search history page and there you can manually delete recently searched content on Google. You just need to tap on the “X” button to delete the search history. When you delete your recent queries from the search bar, it’s also deleted from Google’s My Activity section.

How to delete search history on an hourly basis?

You also get an option to delete the search history of “Last hour” or “Last day.” However, these are only visible on a PC or laptop, and not on the mobile version. You can visit the myactivity.google.com website and then delete the search history on an hourly basis or day wise. Google even allows you to enable the auto-delete option for 3 months, 18 months, and 36 months. This option is available on the mobile version of that app.

How to clear your search history on Chrome

Step 1: On your computer, open Chrome.

Step 2: At the top right, click on the “More” button.

Step 3: You then need to click on History and then again tap on History.

Step 4: Now click on Clear browsing data and then a box will pop up on the screen. From the drop-down menu, you will have to select how much history you want to delete. To clear everything, select All time.