Google now allows you to control avatars through prompts in its Vids app

Google has introduced a new set of features to its video creation app, Vids, giving users greater control over the look and feel of their content. The update aims to make video production easier, faster, and more creative, especially for those without editing experience.

At the heart of the update is a new way to manage digital avatars using simple text prompts. Instead of manually animating characters, users can now type instructions and watch the avatars respond.

Turning text into action

With this update, users can direct avatars to “act” in a scene using natural language. Creators can describe what they want, such as an avatar demonstrating a product or interacting with objects, and the app will generate the scene accordingly.