Google may no longer offer 15GB of free storage to new Gmail users: Here’s why

Google tests a new policy that could limit free cloud storage for some new users. (File photo)

Creating a new Gmail account may no longer automatically come with 15GB of free cloud storage. Google has confirmed that it is testing a new storage policy under which some newly created accounts may initially receive only 5GB of free storage, unless users attach a phone number to their account.

The change came to light when a few users began reporting changes during Google account setup. Instead of receiving the usual 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos, these users were reportedly shown two choices: continue with 5GB of storage or add a phone number to unlock the full 15GB.