Google may no longer offer 15GB of free storage to new Gmail users: Here’s why

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Creating a new Gmail account may no longer automatically come with 15GB of free cloud storage. Google has confirmed that it is testing a new storage policy under which some newly created accounts may initially receive only 5GB of free storage, unless users attach a phone number to their account.
The change came to light when a few users began reporting changes during Google account setup. Instead of receiving the usual 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos, these users were reportedly shown two choices: continue with 5GB of storage or add a phone number to unlock the full 15GB.
Confirming the move, Google has said that it is still under testing. “We’re testing a new storage policy for new accounts created in select regions that will help us continue to provide a high-quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by Android Authority.
Google reportedly sees phone number verification as a way to reduce spam and abuse on its platform. The company has long relied on phone verification to help users recover accounts, prevent suspicious sign-ins, and make it harder for people to create multiple accounts for misuse.
For now, the change appears limited to newly created Google accounts in select regions, though Google has not specified which countries are part of the trial. But several early user reports appeared to come from African countries. The company has also not clarified whether the move is a temporary experiment or part of a broader rollout.
For existing Gmail users, there appears to be no change at present. Users who already have 15GB of free storage are unlikely to be affected if the trial expands further.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)