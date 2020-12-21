Google launches new tool to help travel industry recover after suffering loss due to Covid-19

Google launches new insight tools for travel industry (image source: Bloomberg)

The year 2020 has had a major impact on the travel industry. The travel restrictions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic led to massive losses. With the vaccine for the novel coronavirus on its way, there is hope for a steady recovery. To help keep up with the current demand trends, Google has launched a new Travel Insights tool. They can be used by a chain of hotels, a small travel startup, or a booking agent to study the recent trends and act accordingly to cater to their potential customers and make necessary changes to bring things back on track.

The Google tool will give users Travel Insights which will help them understand and the inclination of travellers to certain places compared to before. It is divided into two parts:

Destination Insights

This helps users to understand the destination which travellers are most interested in. This is not only limited to one country as they will also know about the increase in demand from other places as well. This will help them map out specific routes and help narrow the sample size for potential travellers.

Hotel Insights

This is applicable for hotels of all shapes and sizes, especially small and independent hotels. For example, we selected Andaman and Nicobar randomly on the tool, which showed that the year-over-year change, which obviously saw a decrease this year.

Also, it showed that people interested in visiting the island outside India are from the United States. This will help the travel industry to focus on their resources to stand out online as they will understand their target audience. They can also bring changes in the services they offer for national/international clients which will be more personalised.

It may take a long time to get it back to the same numbers especially with older people not being able to travel to religious destinations as they have a greater risk to contract the virus. However, the situation is expected to get better as people working from home look for a getaway. In India, Maldives is the most searched travel destination since October 2020. The top five places also include Chandigarh, Bagdogra, Dehradun and Tirupati.

On the other hand, hotel insights unveiled that it was not Goa as a state which was “the highest search interest for places to stay”. It was Maharashtra on top followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat. There is also a Travel Analytics Center in Google’s kit that will further help people in travelling industry to analyse data and make changes accordingly.

