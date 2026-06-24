Google Nest cameras get smarter: Here’s what the new AI updates do

Google is upgrading its smart home AI with improved person recognition, sound detection, and system health alerts, helping Nest cameras better understand what's happening around your home.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readJun 24, 2026 04:05 PM IST
Google is upgrading Nest cameras with AI that can identify familiar people using visual cues beyond facial recognition. (Image: Google)Google is upgrading Nest cameras with AI that can identify familiar people using visual cues beyond facial recognition. (Image: Google)
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Google is rolling out a series of new artificial intelligence upgrades for its smart home ecosystem that aim to make Nest cameras and connected devices more accurate and useful in everyday situations.

The update enhances Google Home’s Familiar Faces feature, allowing Nest cameras to identify people even when their faces are not clearly visible. Previously, recognition relied heavily on facial data, but the new system will also use additional cues such as body size, clothing colour, and other visual characteristics to determine who is in view.

According to Google, people already tagged in a user’s Familiar Faces library can now be recognised using these supplementary signals, reducing situations where family members are mistaken for strangers simply because they are facing away from the camera.

The company is also improving the Familiar Faces library itself. Going forward, the system will automatically update with more recent images of household members, helping reduce inaccurate notifications caused by outdated reference photos.

Providing more context

Google is also expanding the capabilities of its AI-generated camera event descriptions. Nest cameras will now recognise specific sounds and include them in activity summaries, even when the source of the noise is outside the camera’s field of view.

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For example, event descriptions may mention sounds such as dogs barking, footsteps, alarms, or other notable audio cues detected by the camera. The addition is designed to provide users with more context about what is happening around their homes without requiring them to manually review every video clip.

The new features build on Google’s broader effort to integrate advanced AI into its smart home platform. Recent updates have focused on making Nest cameras more conversational and descriptive through Gemini-powered intelligence.

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Alongside camera improvements, Google Home version 4.20 introduces new System Health alerts for compatible Nest thermostats. The feature can notify homeowners when potential issues are detected in their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, helping them identify problems before they become major repairs.

Google is also expanding support for Matter-compatible smart switches, further strengthening interoperability across connected home devices.

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