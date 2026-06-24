Google Nest cameras get smarter: Here’s what the new AI updates do

Google is upgrading Nest cameras with AI that can identify familiar people using visual cues beyond facial recognition. (Image: Google)

Google is rolling out a series of new artificial intelligence upgrades for its smart home ecosystem that aim to make Nest cameras and connected devices more accurate and useful in everyday situations.

The update enhances Google Home’s Familiar Faces feature, allowing Nest cameras to identify people even when their faces are not clearly visible. Previously, recognition relied heavily on facial data, but the new system will also use additional cues such as body size, clothing colour, and other visual characteristics to determine who is in view.

According to Google, people already tagged in a user’s Familiar Faces library can now be recognised using these supplementary signals, reducing situations where family members are mistaken for strangers simply because they are facing away from the camera.