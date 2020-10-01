Wait to end soon.. Google Nest Audio will be available in India later this month

Google Next Audio will be available in India later this month (Image: Google)

At the ‘Launch Night In’ virtual event last night Google announced not just new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G but also Google TV, Chromecast and Nest Audio. While the phones will not make it to the country, Google has confirmed that the Nest Audio will be available in the country later this month. There’s no specific release as of yet.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Google Nest Audio in two colors: Chalk and Charcoal from Flipkart and other retail outlets across the country. Google is yet to confirm the price of the Nest Audio, which we can expect the tech giant to reveal in the days to come. Globally, the Nest Audi is priced at $99, which roughly translates to Rs 7,300 approx.

The newly launched Google Nest Audio smart speaker is a replacement for the original Google Home. In terms of the design language, the new Nest speaker looks like a miniature version of the Google Home Max. The Google Assistant-powered smart speaker has the signature fabric mesh cover design.

Google claims that the “Nest Audio is 75 percent louder and has 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home”. Nest Audio comes with a 19mm tweeter that Google claims delivers for high frequency coverage and clear vocals while a 75mm mid-woofer brings the bass.

The Nest Audio comes with Media EQ feature that enables the audio to automatically tune itself to whatever you’re listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant. The Ambient IQ lets Nest Audio adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise.

Google said in a blog post, “Our goal was to ensure that Nest Audio stayed faithful to what the artist intended when they were in the recording studio. We minimized the use of compressors to preserve dynamic range, so the auditory contrast in the original production is preserved—the quiet parts are delicate and subtle, and the loud ones are more dramatic and powerful.”

