scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Google might make speed booster apps obselete with Android 14

Android 14 might restrict third party speed booster and task killer apps from killing other apps.

Android 14 | Speed Booster | Android 14 new featuresAndroid 14 will also bring several new features and under the hood optimisations. (Image Source: Android Developer Blog)
Listen to this article
Google might make speed booster apps obselete with Android 14
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Earlier this month, Google released the first developer preview of Android 14. Codenamed UpSideDownCake, the latest version of Android brought several new features and changes like optimizations to battery life, enhanced security features, support for large screen devices and improvements to accessibility features.

According to a recent documentation shared by Google, Android 14 will restrict a common API used by task killer or speed booster apps. However, system apps can still make use of the API. This means task killers and apps which claim to boost phone speed and remove apps from memory will become redundant.

Previously, any app could terminate all background processes or other apps or tasks on an Android device using the ‘KILL_BACKGROUND_PROCESSES’ permission.

But starting with Android 14, using the permission will only let the app kill its own processes and won’t have any effect even if it passes the name of some other app. In the last few years, several task killer and memory killing apps like ‘Memory Booster’ and ‘Smart Booster’ have found their way on the Google Play Store.

Also Read |Android 14 to end password woes with passkey support for third party apps

Even smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and others pre-install apps that remove other apps from memory, but they are often labelled as system apps, which means they might still work with Android 14.

Also, the real-world benefits offered by these apps often outweigh the problems they create since Android is designed to keep apps cached in the background and kill them whenever the system needs memory. Since these task-killer apps manually remove other apps from memory, it results in increased system resource usage and battery consumption. This is because the system needs to load the app into memory again instead of Android simply loading them from cached memory.

Also Read
Apple India | Apple
Apple to shake up international businesses' management to focus on India
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
Lensa AI is a new AI-powered photo editor to help create the avatar of yo...
TikTok a potential target in upcoming US bill to ban some foreign tech

Google Play Store already has a policy for apps with deceptive description and misleading claims like increasing device performance, but the tech giant is yet to take any action on apps which claim to boost the performance of the phone by removing apps from memory. But with Android 14, things might change down the line and maybe Google will finally start cracking down on apps that violate the Play Store policy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:38 IST
Next Story

Karnataka BJP MP courts controversy for berating woman for not wearing bindi

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close