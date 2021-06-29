Google Messages set to get auto-OTP deletion and ‘SMS Categories’ features

Google is all set to release two new features for its Messages app. The company is adding a new way to view messages as users receive a lot of different types of messages, from friends and family and businesses sending promotions, receipts, order confirmations and more.

The search giant is adding an SMS Categories feature, which uses machine learning technology to automatically sort your messages into categories. These include personal, transactions, OTPs, and more. Google says the categories will “help you easily find the messages that matter most the moment you need it.”

“That means, bank transactions and bills will be filtered into the transactions tab, while conversations with saved numbers can be easily located in the personal tab. All of this happens safely on your device so your conversations stay in the app and you can access your categorized messages offline,” the company said in a blog post.

To keep your inbox free of clutter, Google is also adding the option to automatically delete your one-time passwords (OTPs). They will get deleted 24-hours after they’re received, so you don’t have to spend time deleting them manually.

To enable it, you just need to tap on the “Continue” button when you see the suggestion prompt to confirm your selection. Google has also confirmed that it will start to roll them out over the coming weeks in English. The new features will be available for those Android phones that are running Android 8 and newer versions.

The new auto-OTP deletion and SMS Categories features are optional and can be managed in settings. If you want to try them out, make sure that you are using the latest version of the Google Messages app.