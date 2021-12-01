Google Messages gets ‘Nudges’ feature: Here’s how to access it

Google Messages has received a new “Nudges” feature, which will help send “reply” and “follow-up” reminders in case you forget some of your important messages. This feature is similar to the “Nudges” feature offered by Gmail. However, Google took a lot of time to bring this feature for its messaging app as the same was made available on Gmail in 2018.

The new “Nudges” feature can be found on the latest beta version of Google Messages app, as per a report by XDA Developers. If you are using the beta version, then you can immediately activate it. For this, one just needs to visit the Settings section and head to the “General” tab.

There you will see a “Suggestions” section and Nudges feature. Under this, there are two options, including “suggest reply reminders” and “suggest follow-up reminders.” As per the screenshots shared by XDA, the first option will allow the app to display the messages at the top of the inbox if you forgot to respond to them. The second option is self-explanatory and means the app will send you the messages that you might need to follow up on.

The feature was originally spotted in the month of September, but it was not available for everyone. Now, beta testers can use them. If you are currently using the stable version of the app and would like to try out this feature, then you can also sign up for the beta program here. Alternatively, one can also download the beta APK from APKMirror.

Over the past months, Google has rolled out quite useful features to improve the experience of users. A few weeks back, the app received an auto OTP deletion feature, as well as an option to star important messages, which is something you will already find on WhatsApp.

However, there are features on Google Messages too that one will not find on WhatsApp and that is the ability to schedule messages. The messaging app still doesn’t offer you this option and some users still rely on third-party apps.

In the Google Messages app, one just needs to compose a text message and then tap and hold the Send button to access the schedule messages feature. You can select the time as well as a date too for the message.